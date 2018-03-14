Federal grant awarded to preserve W.E.B DuBois legacy

Related Coverage Massachusetts church attended by W.E.B. Du Bois to be saved

WASHINGTON- (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service has awarded $388,508 in African American Civil Rights Grants to the Upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area in Massachusetts. The funds are slated for the preservation of the Clinton AME Zion Church as well as to help tell story of the life and legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois.

DuBois was born in Great Barrington in 1868 and was a co-founder of the NAACP. He was a member of the church during the late 19th century.

The funds are part of $12.6 million in grants for projects nationwide that preserve sites and highlight stories related to the African American struggle for equality in the 20th century.