Federal grant awarded to preserve W.E.B DuBois legacy

The future of the Clinton AME Zion Church in Great Barrington had been in question after being closed for several years.

Amy Phillips, Producer, 22News Investigative Team Published:
Civil right leader W.E.B. DuBois is pictured here in a 1918 photograph. Photo by Cornelius M. Battey, 1918. Image Courtesy: Library of Congress

WASHINGTON- (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service has awarded $388,508 in African American Civil Rights Grants to the Upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area in Massachusetts. The funds are slated for the preservation of the Clinton AME Zion Church as well as to help tell story of the life and legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois.

DuBois was born in Great Barrington in 1868 and was a co-founder of the NAACP.  He was a member of the church during the late 19th century.

The funds are part of $12.6 million in grants for projects nationwide that preserve sites and highlight stories related to the African American struggle for equality in the 20th century.

The African American Civil Rights Grants program was created in 2016 through the Historic Preservation Fund. Revenue for the fund is created from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, which allows for monetary assistance to preservation projects without using tax dollars.