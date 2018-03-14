Dr. Phil – “What actor Terry Crews confessed to his wife that almost ended their marriage”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Actor Terry Crews made headlines in the #MeToo movement after he publicly accused a high-level Hollywood executive of sexual assault.

He was even named a Time Magazine 2017 “Person of the Year.” But what many people may not know is that Terry Crews, who stars as Sergeant Terry Jeffords in the Golden Globe award-winning sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is also an artist, former NFL player, author and husband of 28 years to his wife, Rebecca, and father of their five children.

Almost seven years ago, the actor’s wife says they had a “come to Jesus” moment that almost ended their marriage. Find out what Terry revealed to her that almost led to divorce.

Plus, Terry and Rebecca talk to another couple who are trying to overcome problems in their relationship.

Nicole says her boyfriend and father of their children, Jay, is controlling and constantly accuses her of being unfaithful. Nicole claims Jay drives by her house every night to see if she is home, has hired a PI to follow her, and even put a tracking device in her phone.

Find out why Jay says he is convinced that Nicole is having an affair and who he claims she is cheating with.

But that’s not all, Nicole says Jay is even brainwashing their 17-year-old son and poisoning him against her.

Despite their problems, Jay and Nicole say they want to save their relationship. Find out what Dr. Phil has to say to this couple.

