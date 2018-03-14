Deerfield church holds ceremony in remembrance of Parkland victims

(WWLP) – The church bells at The First Church of Deerfield rang 17 times Wednesday morning to honor the students and teachers killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School a month ago.

Rev. Liza Knapp told 22News 17 candles were lit during a ceremony at the church, and each victim’s name was read aloud.

Knapp said the service was not only held in remembrance of the victims, but also in solidarity with the survivors.

The church service happened as students in western Massachusetts and across the country participated in a walkout to honor the victims and protest gun violence in America.