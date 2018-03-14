Congressman Neal honored at 26th annual Washington DC National Gala

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Congressman Richard Neal was honored in Washington DC Wednesday night.

It was a “Black Tie Affair” at the National Building Museum.

It’s the 26th Washington DC National Gala put on by the “Ireland Funds America.”

The event is marking the 20th anniversary of the agreement that brought peace between the British and Irish Governments.

Congressman Neal was instrumental in getting the parties to the peace table.

“I’m very gratified. This is the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement. The peace process in the north of Ireland is held and there were men and women of good will that played a very important role in bringing about this day,” said Congressman Neal.

The national gala takes place every year around Saint Patrick’s Day celebrating the contributions of the Irish to American Culture.