Bob “The Bike Man” delivers bikes to Holyoke school

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob “The Bike Man” Charland is at it again. He surprised young children in Holyoke with new bikes on Wednesday.

Bob loaded up 45 bikes and brought them to the Morgan school in Holyoke. He was escorted to the school by both local and state police.

This is all part of Bob’s organization Pedal Through Youth, over the past year he’s given out hundreds of bikes that he’s fixed up.

He fixes up old bikes and give them to kids in need. Bob hopes to inspire others to give back to their communities.

“I just wanna show people that it doesn’t take much. its a simple effort to make a difference in people’s life,” said Bob Charland.

The children who received bikes were chosen by their home room teachers, selected for being some of the most well behaved. 22News spoke with a mom who’s daughter received a bike, and she said it’s wonderful to see the kids good work pay off.