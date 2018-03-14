Bald eagles spotted nesting in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to Mass Audobon, eagles rarely breed in Massachusetts. But several nests have been confirmed in western Massachusetts.

They’re located on the Connecticut River, at the Quabbin Reservoir, in Northampton, Easthampton and now West Springfield. West Side residents were surprised to see these birds nesting in a tree on Riverdale Street behind Balise Kia.

No one has confirmed if there are any eggs in the nest. Balise Kia Workers told 22News there have been dozens of people coming to see the birds and take pictures.

Arcadia Sanctuary Director Jonah Keane says they can become agitated if you get too close, and recommends you view the eagles through Binoculars or a zoom lens on your camera.

Keane also said eagles pose no threat to people and they are more scared of us than we are of them.

Bald eagles are protected under federal law. There are more bald eagles in the country than there used to be, improving their status from endangered to threatened.