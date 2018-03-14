All RMV services will be unavailable to customers from March 22 to March 26

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have some registry business to conduct. you’re advised to take care of it soon.

The RMV announced Wednesday that starting at 7:00 next Thursday night, March 22nd through Monday morning March 26th, all RMV services will be unavailable, including online services.

The service interruption is so the RMV can transition to a new computer system required by federal and state mandates.

During that time, all RMV service locations will be closed. There will be no motor vehicles inspections, and no RMV online services.

This includes Triple-A locations that will be also be unable to process RMV services from next Thursday night through Monday morning.