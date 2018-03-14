2,500 student walkouts planned nationwide

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – High school students across America will protest gun violence Wednesday, on the one-month anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

At 10:00 Wednesday morning, students at numerous schools across the U.S., including right here in western Massachusetts, will walk out of their buildings. They will stand outside for 17 minutes, one minute for each victim killed in the shooting.

Many of the protesters will demand that Congress take action to protect student lives by passing stricter gun control laws. According to the organization Empower, which is the main national voice encouraging students to protest, more than 2,500 walkouts are planned across the country.

Students could face disciplinary action at some schools that don’t condone the walkout because of safety concerns during class time. More than 175 universities have come out saying that if high school students do get in trouble for protesting peacefully, it will not count against them in the admissions process.