Winter fatigue is setting in for some residents

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What else can we do but wait? Spring is one week away, 7 days, but it sure doesn’t feel like that.

Winter fatigue is setting in. If you need somebody to blame, here’s your man. Punxsutawney Phil predicted it six weeks ago.

People told 22News they are really sick of doing this. Brushing off the car, shoveling snow, running the snowblower, all the backbreaking work that comes with a typical New England winter.

Viktor Usatyy of Russell told 22News, “Spring is supposed to be here already. It is supposed to be warm already. In a couple of days we are supposed to be in the teens again. If this was January or February I would be fine, but come on man.”

It’s our third Nor’easter in two weeks. Tough on residents, plow drivers, and business owners.

The Two Rivers Burrito Company in Westfield was closed Tuesday.

“It’s hard. This is one of our hardest winters since we have been open. Being downtown we don’t have the luxury of a drive-thru or our own private parking lot that we can plow,” said Joe Wynn, Co-Owner of Two Rivers Burrito Company.

They posted a sign that read in part… “Let’s hope this is the last storm of the year…” a sentiment shared by many.