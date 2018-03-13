What to watch tonight from the 2018 Paralympics: Andrew Kurka in the giant slalom

Tonight’s Winter Paralympics action includes Andrew Kurka in para Alpine skiing and Team USA’s next two games in the round-robin round of wheelchair curling. Check out the TV and live stream listings below to find out when to watch:

Watch on TV

8:30 p.m. ET

Curling

Watch live on The Olympic Channel or STREAM LIVE

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games will include the U.S. versus Switzerland round-robin match in wheelchair curling.

Para Alpine skiing

8:30 p.m. ET

Men’s and women’s giant slalom run 1 (all classes)

STREAM LIVE

Andrew Kurka has already won two Paralympic medals in PyeongChang: gold in the downhill and silver in the super-G. His next opportunity to collect more hardware is in the giant slalom, which consists of two runs with the combined time determining the winner.

Wheelchair curling

8:35 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. USA

Watch live on The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA or STREAM LIVE

Round-robin play continues as Team USA takes on Switzerland in the wheelchair curling tournament.

Para cross-country skiing

9:00 p.m. ET

Men’s and women’s cross-country sprint qualification rounds

STREAM LIVE

Kendall Grestch (two gold) and Oksana Masters (silver, bronze) have won two medals each already at these Paralympics.

9:00 p.m. ET

Men’s and women’s cross-country sprint finals

Watch live on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

Aaron Pike competed at three previous Paralympic Games, including summer and winter. He’s attempting to win his first Paralympic medal.

Live competition from the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Games continues through the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 14th on NBCOlympics.com.

Watch on TV

12:00 a.m. ET

Alpine skiing, cross-country

Watch live on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games will include biathlon and Alpine skiing.

Para Alpine skiing

1:00 a.m. ET

Men’s and women’s giant slalom run 2 (all classes)

Watch live on NBCSN or STREAM LIVE

The giant slalom event will conclude with the second and final run down the course.

Wheelchair curling

1:35 a.m. ET

Great Britain vs. USA (prelim)

STREAM LIVE

Round-robin play continues as Team USA takes on Great Britain in the wheelchair curling tournament.

Sled hockey

3:00 a.m. ET

Playoff 5th-8th Game 1

STREAM LIVE

7:00 a.m. ET

Playoff 5th-8th Game 2

STREAM LIVE

Placement playoffs get underway with the matches that will determine who finishes in the fifth through eighth spots.