Westfield holding public meeting to discuss water system improvements

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Westfield City Hall to discuss funding for a new public water infrastructure.

The city has sued the manufacturers of firefighting foam used at Barnes Air National Guard Base after cancer causing chemicals from the foam leached into the groundwater of the Barnes Aquifer and then into public wells.

About $13 million in bonds is being considered to construct a new water storage tank on East Mountain Road and new connectors in the Granville and Honey Pot Road area.

Westfield will also be building at least two new water treatment plants, including one on Dry Bridge Road.

“The treatment plant on Dry Bridge Road is for Wells 1 and 2,” Assistant DPW Director Francis Cain explained. “So we would have filtration with that water and that would be similar to the plant that we are going to build for Wells 7 and 8.”

Cain told 22News they recently shut down Well 2 and reactivated Well 1 after the chemical levels came back too high.

Westfield hopes to have the new water filtration systems up and running by the end of this year.