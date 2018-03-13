Western Massachusetts seeing fair share of snow during Tuesday’s nor’easter

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Don’t put away your shovels just yet, another march snowstorm is hitting western Massachusetts.

“I don’t mind it, I’m originally from Buffalo, New York so this doesn’t scare me,” Barbara Llamas of Conway said.

Llamas got a head start on the snow removal during Tuesday’s winter storm. She didn’t have any complaint’s, though, as she cleared the sidewalks at the Conway Inn.

“Oh it’s light snow, it’s nice,” Llamas said. “I don’t know if it’s good packing, I haven’t tried it but it’s easy to shovel.”

While some were getting a head start on the shoveling, others stayed inside Baker’s Country Store, where many were enjoying a snow day.

“They walk in more than they drive in when the weather is like this,” Owner of Baker’s Country Store, Helen Baker said. “I still have the regular customers that come in.”

Conway is one area that usually see more in the way of snow during winter storms because of its higher altitude and colder temperatures. Heavier snow bands usually set up in higher elevations which result in a more fluffy snow.

Although it may be the third nor’easter in just two weeks, locals in Conway say it’s no big deal.

“It’s just a snow storm, what else is new,” Kyle Baker said.

However, it’s not just a snowstorm for the ones who are out on the roads plowing because snow means money.

“I have 140 customers,” Manuel Leyton from Leyton Landscaping & Construction said. “I have a 100 in Conway and another 40 more in Northampton and Florence.

Despite the first day of spring just one week away, people told 22News they are ready for the warmer weather.