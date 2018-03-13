Tuesday snowfall reports in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents will start to dig themselves out from today’s snowstorm. Snowfall reports will be updated throughout the storm.

How much snow fell where you live? Let us know by e-mailing us at reportit@wwlp.com!

Franklin County

Rowe: 5.9″

East Hawley: 3.7″

Hampden County

Westhampton: 2″

Hampshire County

Springfield: 1″

Berkshire County

Clarksburg: 1.8″

Keep in mind that these numbers are coming in throughout the day by our viewers and some may not be updated until the end of the snowstorm.

As the snowfall winds down, we’d love to get your snowfall reports, but there are a few things to keep in mind when you’re out measuring.

As you’re out and about this evening trying to figure out how much snow fell where you were this is a complicated storm to get accurate snowfall amounts because of the wind causing snow drifts as well as areas where the snow was blown away.

Make sure when you measure snow you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren’t exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your yard stick and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.