St. Mary’s High School community shocked after hearing school is closing

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- On Tuesday 22News received word that St. Mary’s High School in Westfield would close its doors at the end of this school year.

In a statement to 22News, Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield spokesman Mark Dupont said declining enrollment was a contributing factor in this decision.

DuPont said in the last 10 years, high school enrollment dropped from 166 students to 83. As of Monday only 9 students had signed up for school in September.

22News spoke with one current student enrolled here at Saint Mary’s High School, and he told us that he along with along with other students and their families will continue to fight to keep the school open.

“It’s a great place, it can’t close yet,” said Senior, Matthew Bruno. “The fights not over until it’s over. We want to do what we can. We’ve already got a go fund me page going, we’re talking to as many people in the highest places that we can get to right now. We’re thinking about how we can get new recruitment numbers and we’re just working as hard as we can.”

Bruno also said that they have the support of many community members.

Dupont confirmed that faculty and students were unaware about the school’s closure prior to Monday.

The Diocese said administrators would help families place their students in new schools for the upcoming academic year.