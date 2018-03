CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being urged to take it slow on the roadways Tuesday as snow continues to fall across the state.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike down to 20 miles per hour from the New York state line to Boston.

Tandem and special permit vehicles are restricted as well.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.

