Some parts of the Berkshires seeing at least 10 inches of snow

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow continues to fall in the Berkshires as we go into Tuesday night.

Hampden County is expected to get four to eight inches of snow, but places in higher elevations are getting more snow.



22News was in Lee on Tuesday to see how residents they were dealing with the snowstorm.



One woman visiting from Florida told 22News she enjoys seeing snow.

“I’m never surprised in the Berkshires because the weather changes every five minutes as they say,” said Barbara Blank. “But I’m from Florida so I think it’s a wonderful experience.”

Some parts of the Berkshires have 10 inches of snow Tuesday as the storm starts to slow down