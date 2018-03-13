Snow to slow morning commute in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow started falling across western Massachusetts during the early morning hours, but not much was sticking to the ground for the beginning of the morning commute. Still, conditions are expected to deteriorate as the commute- and the morning- wears on.

MassDOT is advising drivers to plan ahead for their ride to work, and keep in mind safe winter driving practices. The agency will have more than 4,000 crews deployed statewide, if necessary. Local departments of public works also have crews out treating the roadways.

Several communities in western Massachusetts have issued parking bans, and school districts around the region have cancelled classes for the day. Click here to see the complete listing.