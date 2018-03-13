Snow started early in eastern parts of Hampden County Tuesday

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow started early Tuesday morning in the eastern parts of Hampden and Hampshire counties. 22News is working for you with how some residents felt about yet again another snowstorm.

Its hard to get into the spring spirit after three back to back nor’easters within 2 weeks. By now most people are looking forward to the warmer temperatures.

Tuesday’s nor’easter started early Tuesday morning with snow already accumulating on the trees and plants in the town of Monson. But it was hard at first for the snow to accumulate on the roadways, even throughout the day.

22News talked with one Monson resident who said Tuesday was just another day. Evan, from Monson, told 22News, “I think Im over the snow, we are ready for spring when it comes here, but off to work we go.”

Parts of far eastern Hampden county were just adding this snow onto the snow that fell from last Wednesday’s nor’easter.

For the month of March we will exceed our monthly snowfall average of 8.7 inches.

Even though spring starts in a week, snow can still fall towards the end of the month and into April if temperatures are cold enough.