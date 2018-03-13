Report: Danny Amendola expected to sign with Dolphins

(WPRI) – The good news – it looks like Danny Amendola is staying in the AFC East. The bad news – it doesn’t look like it will be with the New England Patriots.

According to a report from Dan Hellie with the NFL Network, Amendola is expected to sign with the Miami Dolphins.

The wide receiver has spent the last five seasons with the Patriots. While the NFL Network said Amendola never reeled in more than 690 yards or four touchdowns in a season, he had a knack for coming up big time in the playoffs.

There has been no official confirmation from Amendola or the Patriots. Team spokesperson Stacey James told Eyewitness News the franchise “won’t be commenting on the reports of player signings during free agency.”

James said the team will only confirm once a player signs a contract and it is turned into the league.