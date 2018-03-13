PVTA buses still running despite inclement weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The bus service was operating at their lowest severity level, which meant riders should expect delays, but regular service would operate.

Certain routes could be modified depending on road conditions.

Despite the closings of many schools and offices, riders said plenty of people still have to rely on the bus to get to work during severe weather.

“Oh it means a lot, if they don’t have no other means of transportation yes,” John Boyd of Springfield told 22News. “They’ve rarely canceled bus service you know. They cancel probably in the middle of the night or whatever when they’re expecting the snow storm.”

Non-essential trips were cancelled on Tuesday for PVTA para-transit riders, but medical, school, and work related trips were still operating.