Plow drivers back on the roads for third week in a row

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The roads quickly got sloppy during the early afternoon hours and for local departments of public works. That meant it was time to go to work.

The Westfield DPW has a fleet of about 20 plows.

Assistant DPW Director Francis Cain told 22News they pre-treated the roads prior to the storm to try and keep the snow from sticking to it.

22News saw lots of plows out on the roads during our time in Westfield on Tuesday.

Westfield also gets some help from private plow companies who they contract with.

22News DPW what they consider plowable snow.

“An inch to two inches. Once you reach the two inch mark that is really when you start plowing,” Cain said. “An inch and below and you can treat the roads.”

Tuesday’s storm also closed a lot of businesses in Westfield.