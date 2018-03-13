Multiple snowstorms stretching removal budget for some cities and towns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple snow storms this month are stretching the snow removal budget in some cities and towns.



Springfield’s snow removal budget is $1.6 million, and ahead of Tuesday’s storm, the city’s Department of Public Works said they have already gone about $250,000 over budget.



Springfield DPW Superintendent Chris Cignoli said costs can quickly add up when dealing with a storm, from paying private plow contractors to covering the cost of materials like salt and sand.



Cignoli added that the cost of clearing last week’s storm was around $150,000. He said the city has to move that money to the DPW budget before the storm hits so they can pay out contractors.



Tuesday’s storm is expected to cost the city more than $100,000.

“The storm tomorrow is probably going to be around $150,000,” Cignoli told 22News. “All the material that we have sand and salt, it’s already bought and paid for. We’re probably going to spend [a lot of money] on contractors, and then the rest is gonna be on some other materials we may need to get, and man power, our actual hours we are spending.”

Cignoli said the DPW has had to plow six times this season, that’s in addition to the more than a dozen times the city has had to perform major salting and sanding operations, costing the city a lot in materials.



The DPW said they expect to have around 170 plows out for Tuesday’s storm.