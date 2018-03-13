MassDOT imposes restrictions on tandem trailers due to snowstorm

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s weather caused numerous tractor trailer accidents across the state.

There was a tractor trailer that jackknifed on I-91 North in Whately Tuesday morning, and another jackknifed tandem trailer closed all eastbound lanes of the MassPike in Charlton.

Because of the snow, MassDOT imposed restrictions including reducing the speed limit on the MassPike to 40 miles per hour which also prohibits tandem trailers and trucks carrying propane on the MassPike.

Drivers said they worry about big rigs rolling on snow-covered roads.

22News spoke with one driver, Leslie Headle about her concerns.

“When it comes to like stopping, in the middle of a traffic jam or something, I see them have a hard time,” Headle told 22News. “And if they’re behind you, you get really scared. They come up real close.”

The fine for operating a tandem trailer during restrictions is $500.