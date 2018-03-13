Jackknifed tractor trailers closing lanes on I-90 East and West in Blandford

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two separate jackknifed tractor trailers have caused lane closures on the Mass Pike in Blandford heading in both directions.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Hamilton told 22News one tractor trailer jackknifed at the 32 mile marker on I-90W. The right travel lane is closed in this area, but drivers are able to get by in the left lane. The lane is expected to reopen within the next 20-30 minutes.

Hamilton said a second tractor trailer jackknifed on I-90E near the 25 mile marker. The tractor trailer is blocking the right lane in this area as well. It is unclear when the lane will reopen at this time.

Hamilton said there were no injuries in either incident.