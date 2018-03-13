Heavy snow creating great skiing conditions in western Massachusetts

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire East has been saving money by not having to make any of their own snow; they’ve been getting plenty of fresh snow from these recent storms.

Berkshire East in Charlemont received a foot of snow from Tuesday’s nor’easter, making for powdery conditions on all of their trails. And with all Franklin County schools closed on Tuesday, many skiers and riders drove to the mountain to enjoy a New England powder day.

Frank Carroll described it as the best day to ski this winter.

“The snow quality is unbelievable. The trails are completely covered,” Carroll said. “They left a lot of it ungroomed so we’re skiing powder all morning. It’s a phenomenal and epic day and we’re having a blast.”

Berkshire East’s Gabe Porter-Henry told 22News they rely on snowstorms to cover their trails during March because it’s usually not cold enough to make snow.

He expects the “powder” conditions will continue for the next couple of days. Porter-Henry anticipates skiing to continue into April.