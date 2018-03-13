Heaviest snowfall in areas east and west of Valley

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Eastern Hampden County was the first area of western Massachusetts to see the snowfall Tuesday, and it is expected to see heavier amounts of snow than other portions of the region from this latest storm.

The 22News Storm Team is predicting 6-12″ of snow for eastern portions of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties, with the same amount of snow expected to fall in much of Berkshire County, and the Hilltowns of western Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties. Most of the Pioneer Valley, however, will see a little bit less snow, with 5-10″ predicted for the Springfield, Northampton, and Greenfield areas.

Snow is expected to be steady through much of the day. For the latest on the timing, check out the 22News Storm Team Forecast.