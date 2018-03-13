Heaviest snow through early afternoon, lighter snow this evening

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day due to the storm bringing several inches of snow to western Massachusetts.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Timing:

Snow heaviest Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon

Snowfall becomes lighter Tuesday evening

Snow tapers off Tuesday night

Accumulation:

5-10 inches expected for central parts of the valley

6-12 inches for far eastern Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties

6-12 inches for eastern parts of the Berkshires and western parts of Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties

Dry and fluffy snow

More accumulation expected the farther east you go

Impacts:

Morning and evening commutes affected by snow

