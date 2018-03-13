Heaviest snow through early afternoon, lighter snow this evening

More accumulation expected the farther east you go

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day due to the storm bringing several inches of snow to western Massachusetts.

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Timing:

  • Snow heaviest Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon
  • Snowfall becomes lighter Tuesday evening
  • Snow tapers off Tuesday night

Accumulation:

  • 5-10 inches expected for central parts of the valley
  • 6-12 inches for far eastern Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties
  • 6-12 inches for eastern parts of the Berkshires and western parts of Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties
  • Dry and fluffy snow
  • More accumulation expected the farther east you go
Impacts:

