Heaviest snow through early afternoon, lighter snow this evening

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day due to the storm bringing several inches of snow to western Massachusetts.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Timing:
- Snow heaviest Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon
- Snowfall becomes lighter Tuesday evening
- Snow tapers off Tuesday night
Accumulation:
- 5-10 inches expected for central parts of the valley
- 6-12 inches for far eastern Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties
- 6-12 inches for eastern parts of the Berkshires and western parts of Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties
- Dry and fluffy snow
- More accumulation expected the farther east you go
Impacts:
- Morning and evening commutes affected by snow
