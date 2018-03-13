Hampden County residents sick and tired of cleaning up snow

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While some parts of Hampden County saw just a few inches of snow Tuesday, other parts are digging out from nearly a foot.



Another week, another nor’easter.



For the third time in less than two weeks, western Massachusetts residents are cleaning up from another round of snow.



“When you get most of your snow in the month of march, it’s crazy,” said Tim Allen of Westfield. “It’s getting tiring every week, every Tuesday. It takes its toll, especially on the body.”

But how hard you had to work to clear that snow depends on where you live.



Some parts of western Massachusetts saw just a few inches, while others reported just over a foot of snow.



Hampden County saw a big range.



Springfield only saw about three inches while some Westfield residents reported 10 to 11 inches.



“I’ll tell you, it started out as really light and fluffy, but as the day goes on it gets a little warmer it got a little heavier,” said Joe Mitchell of Westfield. “So it was a little difficult to have the snowblower to throw it around so I had to use my backup shovel and my back.”

