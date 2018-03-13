Governor Baker urges caution on snow-covered roadways

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The entire state is feeling the impacts of the nor’easter.

While many people are off of work for Tuesday’s snowstorm, highway crews are hard at work clearing the roadways.

Cities and towns across the state are seeing heavy snow from Tuesday’s nor’easter with 6 to 12 inches in western Massachusetts, 8 to 12 inches in central and eastern Massachusetts, and as much as 24 inches in coastal areas.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation deployed more than 3,000 snow crews to clear and treat state roads covered in snow and slush.

Governor Baker is urging drivers to be cautious on the roadways and mindful for the plows. “We’d like you to please stay off the roads for the next several hours, as whiteout conditions and slippery roads are creating hazardous conditions.”

The Statehouse and all non-emergency state offices are closed. Public transportation is still running with reduced schedules.

Several areas of eastern Massachusetts and some pockets of western Massachusetts are experiencing power outages. Governor Baker said utility crews will likely have to wait until the snow and wind stops before they can bring the power back online.