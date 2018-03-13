Gaming disorder – a new mental health affliction

Many of us have heard about why children playing more and more video games can be bad physically, but now there’s a mental implication you should be aware of, too. Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling Associates, told us about the dangers of Gaming Disorder.

Gaming Disorder

Symptoms

Difficulty setting time limits

Impaired academic functioning

Loss of interest in other events

Loss of sleep

Lack of exercise

Increased tension & anxiety

Decreased attention

Treatments

Set strict time limits

Remove gaming devices from bedroom

“No fun until the work is done.”

Go outside

Earn gaming time from chores