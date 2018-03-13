Gaming disorder – a new mental health affliction

Many of us have heard about why children playing more and more video games can be bad physically, but now there’s a mental implication you should be aware of, too. Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling Associates, told us about the dangers of Gaming Disorder.

Gaming Disorder

Symptoms

  • Difficulty setting time limits
  • Impaired academic functioning
  • Loss of interest in other events
  • Loss of sleep
  • Lack of exercise
  • Increased tension & anxiety
  • Decreased attention

Treatments

  • Set strict time limits
  • Remove gaming devices from bedroom
  • “No fun until the work is done.”
  • Go outside
  • Earn gaming time from chores