Gaming disorder – a new mental health affliction

Many of us have heard about why children playing more and more video games can be bad physically, but now there’s a mental implication you should be aware of, too. Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling Associates, told us about the dangers of Gaming Disorder.
Gaming Disorder
Symptoms
- Difficulty setting time limits
- Impaired academic functioning
- Loss of interest in other events
- Loss of sleep
- Lack of exercise
- Increased tension & anxiety
- Decreased attention
Treatments
- Set strict time limits
- Remove gaming devices from bedroom
- “No fun until the work is done.”
- Go outside
- Earn gaming time from chores