Funeral held for mother, children found dead in West Brookfield home

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A funeral was held in Ware Tuesday morning for the mother and three children found slain inside their West Brookfield home on March 1.

The funeral Mass for 38-year-old Sara Bermudez, 8-year-old Madison Bermudez, 6-year-old James Bermudez and 2-year-old Michael Bermudez was held at the All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Ware.

Their deaths have been ruled homicides, but police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Shortly after the discovery of their bodies, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. told 22News they are searching for a yellow fuel can that is critical to the investigation.

