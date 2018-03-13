Franklin County hill-towns hit hard by Tuesday’s nor’easter

HEATH, Mass. (WWLP)- A nor’easter hit Western Massachusetts Tuesday for the third time in two weeks.

The storm dumped a foot of snow on Heath and other western Franklin county towns. One family had a difficult time getting in and out of their driveway.

“That’s actually her car and that’s her brother, he’s been trying to get up the driveway so that when the snow plow comes through we can get the cars out of the way,” said Valerie Lively of Heath.

This nor’easter hit the rural Franklin county towns like Heath, especially hard. Residents had a tough time here digging themselves out. The snow was light and fluffy, making shoveling a little bit easier. All Franklin County schools were closed Tuesday, leading many students and teachers to go skiing at Berkshire East in Charlemont.

“I have a ski-obsessed father who has been harassing us to go skiing with him for a while now and I finally took him up on the offer, said Leila Rollins-Cohen of Leverett.

This was the second consecutive snowstorm Charlemont and Heath received at least a foot of snow.