Families fighting to keep Saint Mary’s H.S. open

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and parents are searching for a way to keep Saint Mary’s High School open in Westfield.

Families were told Monday last night that Saint Mary’s would close at this end of this school year. More than a hundred people gathered Tuesday to find a way to keep the century-old school open.

Matt Collins is an alum. His kids attend Saint Mary’s, and his wife teaches there. He vows to fight to keep Saint Mary’s open. “We recruit kids on the thought of small class sizes, so because we’ve become small, it doesn’t make sense to me that we’re gonna close. I believe in catholic education, but if we don’t fight, if we don’t stand up, if we don’t try, then what are we doing?”

The school said current enrollment is 83 students, and only nine signed up for next year. One school committee member said it costs is $12,000 to educate a student, and tuition is $8,200.

The group discussed fundraisers, letter writing campaigns, and ways to improve enrollment in their Tuesday night meeting.

Saint Mary’s junior Victoria Gargan said, “For me, this is the right place. I want to graduate a Saint, and so do tons of kids, and I know we can find more kids. I wanna fight. I don’t want to let it go down without a fight.”

With the closing date less than three months away, the Saint Mary’s community is moving quickly, and relying on “a hail mary.”

The students have planned a protest during school Wednesday morning.