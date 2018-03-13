Elevated towns like Blandford dealing with more snow

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County is expecting between four to eight inches of snow Tuesday.

But some parts of the Pioneer Valley are getting more snow in the higher elevations.



22News went to Blandford to see how residents were dealing with Tuesday’s snowstorm.



So far Blandford has at least eight to 10 inches of snow.

One Blandford resident told 22News, he wasn’t surprised to see another winter storm this far into march, with only a week until spring.



“We’re in New England, I’m never surprised by any of the weather,” said Jordan Kornacki. “You look up in the sky one minute, you look up in it the next, it’s completely different weather.”



“I’m ready for spring!” Kornacki added.