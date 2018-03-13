Eateries in downtown Northampton remained open despite snowstorm

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some businesses closed, but other Northampton businesses stayed open during Tuesday’s storm.

Fitzwilly’s was serving customers all day. They say the Main Street restaurant usually attracts a lot of people when it snows, one reason being that many stores in downtown close because of the weather.

But Manager Beth Halloran said that maybe it’s not just about shopping.

“I think they want to get out of the house,” she told 22News. “I think it’s fun to go out and we are one of only a few places downtown that are open, and we are a nice warm place that are inviting people in.”

Fitzwilly’s management said they usually never close when there is inclement weather.

While Pinocchio Pizzeria did remain open on Tuesday, Sylvester’s closed early for the storm.