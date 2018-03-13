Cancellations at Bradley International Airport as latest storm arrives

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The snow wasn’t sticking to hard surfaces early Tuesday morning, but airlines were already cancelling flights at Bradley International Airport in anticipation of heavier snow as the morning goes on.

Airlines started adjusting their schedules in anticipation of the storm Monday night. There are a significant number of cancellations Tuesday. If you have questions about your flight, Bradley is advising you to contact your specific airline before coming to the airport. If your flight is not cancelled now, it could be cancelled later.

