Boston residents making the best of third nor’easter in two weeks

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The eastern part of the state is receiving the brunt of Tuesday’s nor’easter, getting hit even harder by the storm than western Massachusetts.

Boston is dealing with blizzard conditions, with heavy snow, reduced visibility and strong winds. Snowfall rates could reach as much as 3 inches per hour. Boston is expected to get a total of 12 to 18 inches of snow during the storm, and as much as 24 inches in some parts of eastern Massachusetts, more than twice as much as western Massachusetts. Strong winds continue to blow through Beacon Hill with maximum wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

None of that seems to be stopping Boston locals from coming outside to enjoy a snow day, taking their dogs on walks or braving the elements for a run.

Despite the white out conditions, 22News found several people enjoying the weather with their furry friends in the Boston Common. Beacon Hill’s Lacey Maddalena brought her golden doodle Oscar out to play in the snow. She said to her it’s just a typical March day. “I was just warning our coworkers from not around here that they shouldn’t have put their boots away three weeks ago and then this hit so they’re like, ‘uh, you were right.'”

Although Boston locals weren’t surprised to see this kind of weather in March, it came as a shock for Valerie Roberts and her family, visiting Boston from Texas for Spring Break. “We went to see some friends up in the Berkshires and then came to Boston for a couple of days and got a big surprise. We’ve never built a snowman so we thought why not build our first one on Boston Common.”

Although this heavy wet snow is great for making snowballs and snowmen, it’s causing poor visibility and slick roadways.

Plows continue to come through and clear the roads around the state capital, but traveling in these whiteout conditions is very dangerous. Governor Baker is asking people to take public transit if you have to travel.