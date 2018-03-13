Baker: Please stay off the roads, check on neighbors

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito joined the Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollock at a news conference to provide the public with an update on the ongoing nor’easter.
Heaviest snow through early afternoon, lighter snow this evening
The news conference was held at the MassDOT Highway Operations Center at noon.
Baker said if you must travel, keep in mind there is low visibility on the roadways.
Baker also urged residents to check on their family, friends, and neighbors throughout the course of the storm.