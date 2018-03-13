Baker: Please stay off the roads, check on neighbors

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito joined the Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollock at a news conference to provide the public with an update on the ongoing nor’easter.

The news conference was held at the MassDOT Highway Operations Center at noon.

Baker said if you must travel, keep in mind there is low visibility on the roadways.

There has been little traffic on roads + ridership on the #MBTA has been light — we appreciate everyone staying home as the storm continues. Please stay off the roads for the next several hours as white out conditions + slippery roads are creating hazardous conditions. #MAsnow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 13, 2018

Baker also urged residents to check on their family, friends, and neighbors throughout the course of the storm.

We ask everyone to continue being good neighbors – please check in on family, friends, especially seniors & those with disabilities. Help your cities + towns keep up with snow removal by shoveling sidewalks and fire hydrants when it is safe for you to go outside. #MAsnow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) March 13, 2018