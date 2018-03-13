Arrow – The Thanatos Guild Trailer

(CW) – Nyssa al Ghul comes back to Star City with a dangerous message for Thea on the next episode of Arrow, returning on March 29th.

Nyssa Al Ghul (guest star Katrina Law) returns to Star City to warn Thea (Willa Holland) that a group of renegade League of Assassins members are planning to attack her. This group, led by Athena (guest star Kyra Zagorsky), is intent on finding a mysterious box that Malcolm left behind and will stop at nothing to get it. Nyssa helps Oliver (Stephen Amell) come to a life-changing realization.

Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Ben Sokolowski (#616). The episode airs on March 29, 2018.

