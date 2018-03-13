Arrest warrant gone wrong?

(KFOR) The family of an Oklahoma man who was removed from life support Monday claims he was beaten to death by police officers.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened while police in Walters served a warrant for a stolen gun.

The family of 55-year-old Michael Cooper said the door to his house was busted down and he was thrown to the floor, striking his head. He was then cuffed and taken to a hospital in Lawton, where he was later declared brain dead.

“I wasn’t there, but they took him to the floor, and my little sister to the floor and handcuffed them… hit his head on the floor,” said Ric Cooper, Michael’s older brother.

Police were reportedly searching the house for the stolen gun they believed to be in the possession of Michael’s nephew, who lived in the residence.

