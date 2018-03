WHATLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – All lanes on I-91N in Whately have been reopened following a jackknifed tractor trailer accident on the highway.

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Larriu told 22News traffic was being rerouted off Exit 24. The accident happened just north of the exit at the Whately-Deerfield town line.

There were no injuries, Larriu said.

The lanes reopened at about 10:40 a.m.