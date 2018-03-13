I-90E reopened in Charlton following jackknifed tractor trailer accident

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – All lanes heading eastbound on the Mass Pike in Charlton were temporarily closed Tuesday morning due to a jackknifed tandem tractor trailer. The lanes have since been reopened.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the accident happened near the 87 mile marker, at the Charlton-Oxford town line.

A wrecker cleared up the accident by 9:00 a.m. State police say there were no injuries.

The speed limit has been reduced on the Mass Pike from the New York line to Millbury. Tractor trailers and special permitted vehicles are restricted on the highway from the New York Line to Exit 14 in Weston.