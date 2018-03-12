Ziegert family reacts to arrest made in 30-year-old murder case

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police this weekend announced an arrest in a more than 30-year old-murder.

Dee Ziegert is no stranger to this news. She got the very same phone call last year when, after 25 years, police arrested Gary Schara in the killing of her daughter Lisa Ziegert.

Over the weekend, a break in a 32-year-old cold case murder in Massachusetts. Michael Hand arrested in North Carolina for the 1986 killing of then 15-year-old Tracy Gilpin from Kingston, Massachusetts. Gilpin’s body was found in Myles Standish Park in Plymouth. She died of a massive skull fracture.

Tracy was the sister of now Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Col. Kerry Gilpin.

“My husband said it was like winning the lottery for him that he knew that justice will be served for Lisa and I’m sure they feel the same way for justice for Tracy,” said Dee Ziegert, mother of Lisa Ziegert. “Just knowing that that person is in custody is like yes, we got him and she will have her justice.”

Ziegert told 22News you never give up hope.

Massachusetts still has several high-profile unsolved cold cases including the murder of Molly Bish and Holly Piirainen.

Ziegert told 22News she’s talked with the Bish family and they are not giving up hope.