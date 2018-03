WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

According to a post on the West Springfield Police Department Facebook page, the man and woman seen in the surveillance photos above are accused of stealing a large quantity of Red Bull.

If you can identify either suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call the West Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210. Callers with tips can remain anonymous.