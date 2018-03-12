Wake, funeral slated for mom, children found slain in home

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts mother and her three children found slain in their home are being laid to rest.

A wake for 38-year-old Sara Bermudez, 8-year-old Madison Bermudez, 6-year-old James Bermudez and 2-year-old Michael Bermudez is scheduled for Monday.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Ware on Tuesday.

They were found March 1 in their West Brookfield home by police making a well-being check.

The deaths were ruled homicides but authorities have not announced any arrests.

Sara Bermudez was remembered in her obituary for her “love for God and family.”

The obit says: “Madison enjoyed being the true princess, with a smile always on her face. James was always running around playing and laughing at his own inside jokes. Michael was the joy and reflection of his siblings.”