Trump softens gun control stance

(NBC News) Nearly a month after the Parkland, Florida high school shooting where 17 were killed, President Trump is unveiling his school safety plan.

Many teachers are opposed to the controversial plan to arm some teachers and school employees who volunteer, and promising federal help to train them.

“You use words like rigorous training and you think we will be sharp shooters? I’m grading papers, I’m a sixth grade teacher,” says Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association,

The White House plan also calls for stronger background checks and improved mental health systems, but notably missing is a call to raise the minimum age to buy semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21, something President Trump previously supported.

That idea is under review by a newly formed school safety commission, headed by Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, who said the plan is the first step in a more lengthy process.

Critics accuse the president of bowing under pressure from the NRA, which is strongly against raising the age.

On Twitter the president pointing to “not much political support” for the idea, adding he’s watching court cases and rulings before acting.

