Tracy Gilpin’s accused killer due in North Carolina court

(WWLP) – The man accused of murdering the sister of a Massachusetts State Police trooper more than 30 years ago is due in court Monday.

State police are currently in the process of bringing 61-year-old Michael Hand to Massachusetts from North Carolina to be prosecuted for the murder of 15-year-old Tracy Gilpin in 1986.

North Carolina police officers arrested Hand for the homicide on Friday.

Gilpin disappeared from Kingston, Massachusetts, on October 1,1986. Her body was found in Myles Standish Park in Plymouth, Massachusetts, three weeks after her disappearance.

The medical examiner determined that Gilpin’s death was caused by a massive skull fracture.

Tracy’s sister is the superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, Colonel Kerry Gilpin.

Last year her case received renewed attention after her family announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Hand is scheduled to be in court in North Carolina Monday before authorities bring him back to Massachusetts.

He is expected to be arraigned at Plymouth District Court when he returns.