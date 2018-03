NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thornes Marketplace in Northampton is about to undergo a major renovation.

Construction will begin on the the front entrance on Main Street during the first week in April.

The work is the last phase of a multi-year capital improvement project.

The 30-year-old wooden doors will be replaced with wider doors, equipped with power operators compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The entrance will be open during regular business hours.