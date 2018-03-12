St. Mary High School to close at the end of 2018 school year

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Mary High School will be closed at the end of the 2018 academic school year.

Spokesman of the Diocese of Springfield Mark Dupont said in a news release on behalf of the St. Mary Parish, the news broke in a meeting with faculty and staff, followed by an evening session with parents and students Monday afternoon.

Dupont added that St. Mary pre-K and elementary school will not be impacted by the high school closing and will remain open.

Dupont explained that declining student population and enrollment in the area plays a major role in the decision to close the high school. He said “as of today only nine students had signed up for the high school in September.”

Overall enrollment at St. Mary’s High School dropped from 166 to the current 83 students in the last 10 years. Westfield Public School officials said their high school enrollment is projected to decline from 1190 to below 1000 by September 2026.

School administrators are expected to begin helping families with placing their students in new schools for the 2018-2019 academic year as soon as possible.