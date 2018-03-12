Snow moves in late Monday night, heaviest Tuesday morning

(WWLP) – For the third week in a row, a Nor’easter will bring snow to Massachusetts.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of western Massachusetts from 11:00 p.m. Monday until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Timing:

Snow Showers Possible Monday Afternoon

Snow begins Monday night 9:00 p.m.- midnight, becoming widespread around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday

Snow heaviest Tuesday morning

Snowfall becomes lighter during late Tuesday afternoon and evening

Snow tapers off Tuesday night

Accumulation:

4-8 inches expected for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties

Dry and fluffy snow

More accumulation expected the farther east you go

Click here to see the latest snowfall map

Impacts:

Morning and evening commutes affected by snow

Click here for school closings and delays