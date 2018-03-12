Snow moves in late Monday night, heaviest Tuesday morning

(WWLP) – For the third week in a row, a Nor’easter will bring snow to Massachusetts.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of western Massachusetts from 11:00 p.m. Monday until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Timing:
- Snow Showers Possible Monday Afternoon
- Snow begins Monday night 9:00 p.m.- midnight, becoming widespread around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday
- Snow heaviest Tuesday morning
- Snowfall becomes lighter during late Tuesday afternoon and evening
- Snow tapers off Tuesday night
Accumulation:
- 4-8 inches expected for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties
- Dry and fluffy snow
- More accumulation expected the farther east you go
- Click here to see the latest snowfall map
Impacts:
- Morning and evening commutes affected by snow
- Click here for school closings and delays
