Snow moves in late Monday night, heaviest Tuesday morning

(WWLP) – For the third week in a row, a Nor’easter will bring snow to Massachusetts.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of western Massachusetts from 11:00 p.m. Monday until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Timing:

  • Snow Showers Possible Monday Afternoon
  • Snow begins Monday night 9:00 p.m.- midnight, becoming widespread around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday
  • Snow heaviest Tuesday morning
  • Snowfall becomes lighter during late Tuesday afternoon and evening
  • Snow tapers off Tuesday night

Accumulation:

Impacts:

